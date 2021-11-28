Night Raiders Special Presentation

to

Film.ca Cinemas 171 Speers Road, Oakville, Ontario L6K 3W8

An OFFA (Oakville Festivals of Film and Art), Sheridan College, and Film.ca Special Presentation, in partnership with Grandmother's Voice.

A searing thriller set in the near future, Night Raiders digs deep into Canada’s painful past to craft a compelling, propulsive piece of genre cinema.

After a destructive war across North America, a military occupation seizes control of society. One of their core tactics: taking children from their families and putting them into State Academies, or forced-education camps. Niska (Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers) is a Cree mother desperate to protect her daughter Waseese (Brooklyn Letexier-Hart). But events force mother and daughter to separate, leading Niska to join a group of Cree vigilantes to get her daughter back.

Trailer: youtu.be/TBsAEUe0cIg

Info

Film.ca Cinemas 171 Speers Road, Oakville, Ontario L6K 3W8
Film
to
Google Calendar - Night Raiders Special Presentation - 2021-11-28 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Night Raiders Special Presentation - 2021-11-28 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Night Raiders Special Presentation - 2021-11-28 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Night Raiders Special Presentation - 2021-11-28 19:30:00 ical