Night Raiders Special Presentation

Length: 101 minutes Rating: 14A Violence, Coarse Language

An OFFA (Oakville Festivals of Film and Art), Sheridan College, and Film.ca Special Presentation, in partnership with Grandmother's Voice.

A searing thriller set in the near future, Night Raiders digs deep into Canada’s painful past to craft a compelling, propulsive piece of genre cinema.

After a destructive war across North America, a military occupation seizes control of society. One of their core tactics: taking children from their families and putting them into State Academies, or forced-education camps. Niska (Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers) is a Cree mother desperate to protect her daughter Waseese (Brooklyn Letexier-Hart). But events force mother and daughter to separate, leading Niska to join a group of Cree vigilantes to get her daughter back.

Trailer: youtu.be/TBsAEUe0cIg