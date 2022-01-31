Nightmare Alley Opening Day
to
Film.ca Cinemas 171 Speers Road, Oakville, Ontario L6K 3W8
Searchlight Pictures
Length: 150 minutes Rating: 14A Violence, Not Recommended for Youg Children
In 1940s New York, down-on-his-luck Stanton Carlisle endears himself to a clairvoyant and her mentalist husband at a traveling carnival. Using newly acquired knowledge, Carlisle crafts a golden ticket to success by swindling the elite and wealthy. Hoping for a big score, he soon hatches a scheme to con a dangerous tycoon with help from a mysterious psychiatrist who might be his most formidable opponent yet.
Trailer: youtu.be/Q81Yf46Oj3s