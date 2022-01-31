Nightmare Alley Opening Day

× Expand Searchlight Pictures Length: 150 minutes Rating: 14A Violence, Not Recommended for Youg Children

In 1940s New York, down-on-his-luck Stanton Carlisle endears himself to a clairvoyant and her mentalist husband at a traveling carnival. Using newly acquired knowledge, Carlisle crafts a golden ticket to success by swindling the elite and wealthy. Hoping for a big score, he soon hatches a scheme to con a dangerous tycoon with help from a mysterious psychiatrist who might be his most formidable opponent yet.

Trailer: youtu.be/Q81Yf46Oj3s