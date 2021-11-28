The Nutcracker by the Oakville School of Classical Ballet

Experience the magic of the Holiday Season with Oakville School of Classical Ballet’s elaborate production of the Nutcracker.

to

Tickets: $40

Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts 130 Navy Street, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2Z4

Experience the magic of the Holiday Season with Oakville School of Classical Ballet’s elaborate production of THE NUTCRACKER.  Join Clara, her Nutcracker,  and the magician Herr Drosselmeyer in this traditional festive tale for the whole family.  In a world of elegance, OSCB's Nutcracker brings to life the eternally popular Tchaikovsky score, following Clara’s whimsical journey through the Land of Snow to the Kingdom of Sweets.  

Featuring students from the Oakville School of Classical Ballet under the Artistic Direction of Amanda Paterson.

Performances:   Sunday, Nov. 28 at 1:00 PM; Sunday, Nov. 28, at 6:30 PM

Oakville Centre, AEG Liebherr Auditorium

$40 Regular Seating

Info

Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts 130 Navy Street, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2Z4
Christmas
905-815-2021
please enable javascript to view
Tickets: $40
to
Google Calendar - The Nutcracker by the Oakville School of Classical Ballet - 2021-11-28 13:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Nutcracker by the Oakville School of Classical Ballet - 2021-11-28 13:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Nutcracker by the Oakville School of Classical Ballet - 2021-11-28 13:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Nutcracker by the Oakville School of Classical Ballet - 2021-11-28 13:30:00 ical