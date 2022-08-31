Oak Park Fall Fair 2022

Oak Park Neighbourhood Centre

The Oak Park Fall Fair will be back this year, and better than ever!

After two years, we’ll be back in-person at full capacity!

The event will take place at the Oak Park Neighbourhood Centre from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022.

It's fun for the whole family! There will be new events, live entertainment, food and activities all day long.

We’re already so excited to see you then.

Visit the Oak Park Neighbourhood Centre at oakparkfallfair.ca

Don't forget! There's also an online silent auction with over 100 great items.

A full list of all scheduled events and activities is available below.