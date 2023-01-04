Oakvile REACT Meeting
Town Hall 1225 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, Ontario
Oakville REACT, formed in 1968, is a volunteer agency that uses a two-way radio to provide temporary communications to other public service groups and emergency response agencies in the Town of Oakville. Our services are also available to similar organizations in surrounding communities that may not have a radio club to provide support in their areas.
