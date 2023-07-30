Oakville’s Black History Bike Tour: Bronte

Register

Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Cultural Centre 2302 Bridge Road, Oakville, Ontario

In partnership with the Oakville Public Library, Oakville Museum and Visit Oakville, join the Canadian Caribbean Association of Halton for a guided bike tour of Bronte Harbour and explore sites related to Oakville’s Black heritage. Register now below through the Oakville Public Library.

Info

Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Cultural Centre 2302 Bridge Road, Oakville, Ontario
Register
Google Calendar - Oakville’s Black History Bike Tour: Bronte - 2023-07-30 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Oakville’s Black History Bike Tour: Bronte - 2023-07-30 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Oakville’s Black History Bike Tour: Bronte - 2023-07-30 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Oakville’s Black History Bike Tour: Bronte - 2023-07-30 12:00:00 ical