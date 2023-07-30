Oakville’s Black History Bike Tour: Bronte
Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Cultural Centre 2302 Bridge Road, Oakville, Ontario
In partnership with the Oakville Public Library, Oakville Museum and Visit Oakville, join the Canadian Caribbean Association of Halton for a guided bike tour of Bronte Harbour and explore sites related to Oakville’s Black heritage. Register now below through the Oakville Public Library.
Info
