Oakville Art Society exhibition and sale

to

Oakville Galleries Centennial Square 120 Navy Street, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2Z4

Oakville Art Society is pleased to showcase the art of its members at Oakville Galleries, Centennial Square. Over 50 paintings by OAS members will be on display (and available for sale) during regular gallery hours.

Oakville Art Society is pleased to showcase the art of its members at Oakville Galleries, Centennial Square. From September 13-17, over 50 paintings by OAS members will be on display (and available for sale) during regular gallery hours. All paintings will be in the popular 12” x 12” format, in a variety of mediums.

Info

Oakville Galleries Centennial Square 120 Navy Street, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2Z4
Art Exhibit
9054676911
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Oakville Art Society exhibition and sale - 2022-09-13 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Oakville Art Society exhibition and sale - 2022-09-13 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Oakville Art Society exhibition and sale - 2022-09-13 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Oakville Art Society exhibition and sale - 2022-09-13 12:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Oakville Art Society exhibition and sale - 2022-09-14 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Oakville Art Society exhibition and sale - 2022-09-14 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Oakville Art Society exhibition and sale - 2022-09-14 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Oakville Art Society exhibition and sale - 2022-09-14 12:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Oakville Art Society exhibition and sale - 2022-09-15 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Oakville Art Society exhibition and sale - 2022-09-15 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Oakville Art Society exhibition and sale - 2022-09-15 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Oakville Art Society exhibition and sale - 2022-09-15 12:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Oakville Art Society exhibition and sale - 2022-09-16 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Oakville Art Society exhibition and sale - 2022-09-16 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Oakville Art Society exhibition and sale - 2022-09-16 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Oakville Art Society exhibition and sale - 2022-09-16 12:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Oakville Art Society exhibition and sale - 2022-09-17 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Oakville Art Society exhibition and sale - 2022-09-17 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Oakville Art Society exhibition and sale - 2022-09-17 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Oakville Art Society exhibition and sale - 2022-09-17 12:00:00 ical