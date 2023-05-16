Oakville Art Society Members' exhibition and sale

× Expand Lucy Cifoni Hughes facebook - 1 Reflection by local artist Lucy Cifoni Hughes is just one of the artworks that will be on display

The Oakville Art Society presents its Members' Exhibition and Sale at QEPCC, running from May 16, 2023 through to September 11, 2023. Come see the art of many talented local artists in mediums ranging from pastels to acrylics to watercolours.