Oakville Artist Solo Show

Visit Kate Land's solo art show at Sovereign House from 1-4pm on August, 21, 22, 25, 28, 29 or Sept 1.

Oakville artist Kate Land is having an art show at Sovereign House on 7 West River St. She brings a unique style to her paintings of facades, cityscapes and animals. “As someone with facial differences, I am always thinking about how I face the world. As an artist, I like to represent my own conflicted feelings while celebrating beauty that is not found in a shiny skyscraper, but rather humble family businesses – not often beautiful, but always essential.” A portion of the show's proceeds will be donated to AboutFace - an organization that provides support for individuals and families affected by facial difference. Follow Kate on Instagram at @katelandart