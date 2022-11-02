Shelly Sanders discusses her bestselling novel, DAUGHTERS OF THE OCCUPATION
to
Shaarei Beth-El Synagogue 186 Morrison Rd, Oakville, Ontario L6J 4J4
Shelly Sanders
The Canadian and US covers of Daughters of the Occupation (Harper, 2022).
Join Canadian bestselling author, Shelly Sanders, for a discussion about how personal discoveries led her to write Daughters of the Occupation. Shelly will also talk about the little-known yet devastating Latvian Holocaust, as well as the impact on following generations. Books will be available for purchase and Shelly will be signing copies.