Oakville Blades vs. Toronto Jr. Canadiens
Sixteen Mile Sports Complex 3070 Neyagawa Blvd, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2Z4
Cheer on the Oakville Blades hockey team as they face off against the Toronto Jr. Canadiens. Last regular season home game!
Ticket prices:
Adult - $15
Senior/student - $10
Child (6-12 years old) - $7
Child (5 years old and under) - FREE
