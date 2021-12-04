Oakville Blades vs. Pickering Panthers
Oakville Blades are members of the Ontario Junior Hockey League
Sixteen Mile Sports Complex 3070 neyagawa Blvd, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2Z4
Tickets are available at the door.
Ticket Prices
- Adults: $15
- Students & Seniors: $10
- Kids 7 to 12: $7
- Kids 6 and under: FREE
Sixteen Mile Sports Complex will be following all the regional health guidelines. You will require proof of vaccination, plus government identification with your full name, address, and birthdate.
Info
Hockey