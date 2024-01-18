Oakville Blades vs. Aurora Tigers

Come cheer on your Oakville Blades hockey team as they face off against the Aurora Tigers.

to

Sixteen Mile Sports Complex 3070 Neyagawa Blvd, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2Z4

by

Come cheer on your Oakville Blades hockey team as they face off against the Aurora Tigers.

Ticket prices:

Adult - $15

Senior/student - $10

Child (6-12 years old) - $7

Child (5 years old and under) - FREE

Info

Sixteen Mile Sports Complex 3070 Neyagawa Blvd, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2Z4
Hockey, Sports
to
Google Calendar - Oakville Blades vs. Aurora Tigers - 2024-01-20 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Oakville Blades vs. Aurora Tigers - 2024-01-20 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Oakville Blades vs. Aurora Tigers - 2024-01-20 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Oakville Blades vs. Aurora Tigers - 2024-01-20 19:00:00 ical