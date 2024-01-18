Oakville Blades vs. Aurora Tigers
Come cheer on your Oakville Blades hockey team as they face off against the Aurora Tigers.
to
Sixteen Mile Sports Complex 3070 Neyagawa Blvd, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2Z4
Ticket prices:
Adult - $15
Senior/student - $10
Child (6-12 years old) - $7
Child (5 years old and under) - FREE
Hockey, Sports