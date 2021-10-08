Oakville Blades vs. Brantford 99ers

Oakville Blades are members of the Ontario Junior Hockey League

Sixteen Mile Sports Complex 3070 neyagawa Blvd, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2Z4

Tickets are available at the door. 

Ticket Prices

  • Adults: $15
  • Students & Seniors: $10
  • Kids 7 to 12: $7
  • Kids 6 and under: FREE

Sixteen Mile Sports Complex will be following all the regional health guidelines. You will require proof of vaccination, plus government identification with your full name, address, and birthdate. 

Info

Sixteen Mile Sports Complex 3070 neyagawa Blvd, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2Z4
Hockey
Google Calendar - Oakville Blades vs. Brantford 99ers - 2021-10-08 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Oakville Blades vs. Brantford 99ers - 2021-10-08 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Oakville Blades vs. Brantford 99ers - 2021-10-08 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Oakville Blades vs. Brantford 99ers - 2021-10-08 19:00:00 ical