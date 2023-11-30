Oakville Blades vs. Burlington Cougars

Cheer on the Oakville Blades hockey team as they face off against the Burlington Cougars.

Sixteen Mile Sports Complex 3070 Neyagawa Blvd, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2Z4

Ticket prices:

Adult - $15

Senior/student - $10

Child (6-12 years old) - $7

Child (5 years old and under) - FREE

Hockey, Sports
