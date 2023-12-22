Oakville Blades vs. Caledon Admirals
Cheer on the Oakville Blades hockey team as they face off against the Caledon Admirals.
to
Sixteen Mile Sports Complex 3070 Neyagawa Blvd, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2Z4
Ticket prices:
Adult - $15
Senior/student - $10
Child (6-12 years old) - $7
Child (5 years old and under) - FREE
Info
Hockey, Sports