Oakville Blades vs. Caledon Admirals

Cheer on the Oakville Blades hockey team as they face off against the Caledon Admirals.

to

Sixteen Mile Sports Complex 3070 Neyagawa Blvd, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2Z4

by

Cheer on the Oakville Blades hockey team as they face off against the Caledon Admirals.

Ticket prices:

Adult - $15

Senior/student - $10

Child (6-12 years old) - $7

Child (5 years old and under) - FREE

Info

Sixteen Mile Sports Complex 3070 Neyagawa Blvd, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2Z4
Hockey, Sports
to
Google Calendar - Oakville Blades vs. Caledon Admirals - 2023-12-22 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Oakville Blades vs. Caledon Admirals - 2023-12-22 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Oakville Blades vs. Caledon Admirals - 2023-12-22 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Oakville Blades vs. Caledon Admirals - 2023-12-22 19:00:00 ical