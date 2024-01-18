Oakville Blades vs. Georgetown Raiders

Come cheer on your Oakville Blades hockey team as they face off against the Georgetown Raiders.

to

Sixteen Mile Sports Complex 3070 Neyagawa Blvd, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2Z4

by

Ticket prices:

Adult - $15

Senior/student - $10

Child (6-12 years old) - $7

Child (5 years old and under) - FREE

Info

Hockey, Sports
