Oakville Blades vs. Georgetown Raiders
Come cheer on your Oakville Blades hockey team as they face off against the Georgetown Raiders.
to
Sixteen Mile Sports Complex 3070 Neyagawa Blvd, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2Z4
Town of Oakville
Come cheer on your Oakville Blades hockey team as they face off against the Georgetown Raiders.
Ticket prices:
Adult - $15
Senior/student - $10
Child (6-12 years old) - $7
Child (5 years old and under) - FREE
Sixteen Mile Sports Complex 3070 Neyagawa Blvd, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2Z4
Hockey, Sports