Oakville Blades vs. Milton Menace
Cheer on the Oakville Blades hockey team as they face off against the Milton Menace this Friday.
to
Sixteen Mile Sports Complex 3070 Neyagawa Blvd, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2Z4
Cheer on the Oakville Blades hockey team as they face off against the Milton Menace this Friday.
Ticket prices:
Adult - $15
Senior/student - $10
Child (6-12 years old) - $7
Child (5 years old and under) - FREE
Info
Sixteen Mile Sports Complex 3070 Neyagawa Blvd, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2Z4
Hockey, Sports