Oakville Blades vs. Milton Menace

Oakville Blades are members of the Ontario Junior Hockey League

Sixteen Mile Sports Complex 3070 neyagawa Blvd, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2Z4

Tickets are available at the door. 

Ticket Prices

  • Adults: $15
  • Students & Seniors: $10
  • Kids 7 to 12: $7
  • Kids 6 and under: FREE

Sixteen Mile Sports Complex will be following all the regional health guidelines. You will require proof of vaccination, plus government identification with your full name, address, and birthdate. 

Hockey
