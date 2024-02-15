Oakville Blades vs. Stouffville Spirit
Cheer on the Oakville Blades hockey team as they face off against the Stouffville Spirit!
to
Sixteen Mile Sports Complex 3070 Neyagawa Blvd, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2Z4
×
Town of Oakville
Cheer on the Oakville Blades hockey team as they face off against the Stouffville Spirit!
Ticket prices:
Adult - $15
Senior/student - $10
Child (6-12 years old) - $7
Child (5 years old and under) - FREE
Info
Sixteen Mile Sports Complex 3070 Neyagawa Blvd, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2Z4
Hockey, Sports