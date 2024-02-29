Oakville Blades vs. Toronto Jr. Canadiens

Come cheer on the Oakville Blades hockey team as they face off against the Toronto Jr. Canadiens.

Sixteen Mile Sports Complex 3070 Neyagawa Blvd, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2Z4

Ticket prices:

Adult - $15

Senior/student - $10

Child (6-12 years old) - $7

Child (5 years old and under) - FREE

Hockey, Sports
