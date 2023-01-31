Oakville Chamber & Bell Let's Talk present: Back Home Again

The Oakville Chamber & Bell Let's Talk are thrilled to present a screening of Back Home Again, a film that takes you on a mental health journey, starring the largest ensemble of award winning actors in a Canadian short staring Martin Short, Catherine O'Hara, Jeremy Renner and more!)

Following the film, join in a conversation with the Director & Writer Michael Mankowski, Executive Producer Charmaine Hammond, and Bell Let's Talk Spokesperson Dr. Ian Dawe.

Serving popcorn, pretzels, tortilla chips and dips, candy, hot dogs, chilled pops, and assorted beverages!

Proceeds going to Canadian Mental Health Association - Halton Region Branch

Thank you to our partners Bell Let's Talk & CN for making this event possible!