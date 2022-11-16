Oakville Chamber Good Morning Oakville + Chamber Refresh

Do you know the benefits you're entitled to as a member?⁠

Have your morning coffee with us on Nov 16 at Holiday Inn Oakville Centre to learn more!

Meet & network with both new and long-standing Oakville Chamber members⁠

⁠Learn how to take advantage of the various benefits you're entitled to as a member⁠

⁠Meet our team and learn more about the work we do to support the Oakville business community⁠

And hi, did we mention the brunch bar?

Presented by Intelligent Office Oakville and Hynek Financial Group with coffee supplied by Second Cup - Lakeshore