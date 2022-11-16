Oakville Chamber Good Morning Oakville + Chamber Refresh
to
Holiday Inn Oakville - Centre 590 Argus Road, Oakville, Ontario
Do you know the benefits you're entitled to as a member?
Have your morning coffee with us on Nov 16 at Holiday Inn Oakville Centre to learn more!
- Meet & network with both new and long-standing Oakville Chamber members
- Learn how to take advantage of the various benefits you're entitled to as a member
- Meet our team and learn more about the work we do to support the Oakville business community
And hi, did we mention the brunch bar?
Presented by Intelligent Office Oakville and Hynek Financial Group with coffee supplied by Second Cup - Lakeshore
Info
