Oakville Chamber's 68th Annual Chair's Dinner Gala

An annual signature event, the Chair's Dinner gala offers an opportunity to gather with all facets of the Oakville business community while we introduce our new Board of Directors and welcome our esteemed guest speaker, Tareq Hadhad, Founder & CEO of Peace by Chocolate.

For nearly 30 years, the Hadhad family created and shipped specialty treats in the Middle East and Europe. In 2012, the family's Syrian factory was destroyed in a bombing that forced them to flee to Lebanon as refugees. An invitation to Canada changed their lives, empowering them to rebuild their family business with the support of the Antigonish community. Tareq has since met with several world leaders, including President Barack Obama, had a best-selling book & feature film created about his family's journey, and has spoken at major summits and conferences around the world.

We invite you to join the Oakville Chamber as we experience Tareq's entrepreneurial story of resiliency through adversity.

Tickets:

$150 Member individual

$1,200 Member table of 8

$200 Non-Member individual

$1,600 Non-Member table of 8