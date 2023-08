Whether you're looking to reconnect with the Chamber, have questions about your membership, or just want to learn more about what we do - come chat with us!

Wed Sept 6th 11AM - 1PM

Oakville Chamber Office, 700 Kerr St Ste 200

Register ahead of time: https://oakvillechamber.com/eventitem/?id=17118

Walk-ins accepted!

Have questions beforehand? Connect with us at info@oakvillechamber.com