Oakville Chamber Speaker Series: The Honourable Anita Anand and The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne

The Oakville Chamber is pleased to host The Honourable Anita Anand, President of the Treasury Board & MP for Oakville, and The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry.

Oakville is home to a collection of businesses supporting innovation and growth, many of which demonstrate world-class leadership in manufacturing processes and product advancement. Join us for a conversation on the path forward to a growing, competitive, and knowledge-based Canadian economy.

Individual tickets & tables of 8 available.

REGISTER: https://oakvillechamber.com/eventitem/?id=17104

Oakville Conference Centre 2515 Wyecroft Road, Oakville, Ontario L6L 6P8
905-845-6613
