Oakville Chamber Spring Speaker Series: Premier of Ontario

The Oakville, Burlington, Milton, and Halton Hills Chambers of Commerce are pleased to present the Spring Speaker Series, hosting the Honourable Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario.

Burlington Convention Centre 1120 Burloak Drive, Burlington, Newfoundland and Labrador

Join us at the Burlington Convention Centre on Monday, April 25, 2022, for breakfast, networking, and a keynote address by Premier Ford.

Registration & Breakfast: 8:45am

Keynote: 9:30-10:30am

Individual tickets & tables of 6 are available.

REGISTER NOW: https://oakvillechamber.com/eventitem/?id=16270&fbclid=IwAR3W6gTlJrzbv6fDVnuf0k7HQjAAcF0kilUkcUKgLghbAnZGRLxyb6A4feY

905-845-6613
