Oakville Chamber Spring Speaker Series: Premier of Ontario
The Oakville, Burlington, Milton, and Halton Hills Chambers of Commerce are pleased to present the Spring Speaker Series, hosting the Honourable Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario.
to
Burlington Convention Centre 1120 Burloak Drive, Burlington, Newfoundland and Labrador
The Oakville, Burlington, Milton, and Halton Hills Chambers of Commerce are pleased to present the Spring Speaker Series, hosting the Honourable Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario.
Join us at the Burlington Convention Centre on Monday, April 25, 2022, for breakfast, networking, and a keynote address by Premier Ford.
Registration & Breakfast: 8:45am
Keynote: 9:30-10:30am
Individual tickets & tables of 6 are available.
REGISTER NOW: https://oakvillechamber.com/eventitem/?id=16270&fbclid=IwAR3W6gTlJrzbv6fDVnuf0k7HQjAAcF0kilUkcUKgLghbAnZGRLxyb6A4feY