Oakville Chinese New Year Gala

Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts 130 Navy Street, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2Z4

Join the Oakville Chinese Network as they celebrate with the Chinese New Year Gala!

The theme of the show this year is the "Our Future as Immigrants".  What is our future here in Canada? What would our future have been if we hadn't come to Canada?  What would we have done in our countries of origin? And what should we do here to prepare ourselves for our new future?

Come to the show and see these questions explored!

Gala
416-889-4961
