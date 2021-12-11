Oakville Choirs Holiday Performance

Oakville Choir for Children and Youth’s seasonal celebration will be a virtual performance, featuring all seven of OC’s choirs that will inspire and bring a smile!

Oakville Choir for Children and Youth’s seasonal celebration will be a virtual performance, featuring all seven of OC’s choirs that will inspire and bring a smile! The concert is completely free and will premiere on OC’s YouTube channel on Saturday, December 11th at 7:00 pm. Concert link will be shared on concert day. We are looking forward to sharing our choristers amazing singing with you as we begin celebrating the holiday season!

Christmas, Live Music
