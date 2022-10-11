Oakville Choral Fall 2022 Season

× Expand Poster by Christina Litt Belch OC Fall Season Information!

Registration is still open to sing with Oakville Choral this Fall! Oakville Choral is thrilled to be rehearsing in person once again for our Fall term, and we have a great programme planned!

"Heaven and Earth" with organ, strings, and guest soloists:

- Mass in C major, Op. 86 by Ludwig van Beethoven

- The Earth Spins Her Eternal Force by David Bowser (world premiere)

Rehearsals began Tuesday, September 20th but it is not too late to join us! 2-week FREE trials are also available! To sign up and for more info visit our website: oakvillechoral.com

Please email oakvillechoral@gmail.com with any questions!

*Financial barriers should not keep one away from music. Please email us at oakvillechoral@gmail.com if you need help with the membership fee.