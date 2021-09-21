Oakville Choral Fall Virtual Season

Join Oakville Choral for their fall session online. We are an inclusive, non-audition choir. Everyone can sing!

New members save 20%. Young members - age 18-30 - are just $50.

Register at www.oakvillechoral.com

We will be performing a wide range of music including:

Barbara Assiginaak: Owl Sees All, Owl Sees Everything

(from Miziwe…Everywhere) and other selections

Damien Kehoe: Flow Water

Billy Steinberg and Tom Kelly: True Colours

Franz Schubert: An Die Musik

Martin Shaw: With a Voice of Singing

Tomas Luis de Victoria: Ave Maria