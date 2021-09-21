Oakville Choral Fall Virtual Season
to
Online Oakville, Ontario
Join Oakville Choral for their fall session online. We are an inclusive, non-audition choir. Everyone can sing!
New members save 20%. Young members - age 18-30 - are just $50.
Register at www.oakvillechoral.com
We will be performing a wide range of music including:
Barbara Assiginaak: Owl Sees All, Owl Sees Everything
(from Miziwe…Everywhere) and other selections
Damien Kehoe: Flow Water
Billy Steinberg and Tom Kelly: True Colours
Franz Schubert: An Die Musik
Martin Shaw: With a Voice of Singing
Tomas Luis de Victoria: Ave Maria