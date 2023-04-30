× Expand Created by Christina Litt Belch, Marketing Consultant, OC April Concert 2023 Poster (Square) - 1 OC April Concert Poster

Oakville Choral's Spring Concert concert “Forward Together”. Oakville Choral is delighted to be welcoming special guest artists, and have the support of special community partners: the Canadian Caribbean Association of Halton and Oakville Festivals of Film and Art.

Location: St. John’s United Church, 262 Randall St. Oakville, Ontario

Date: Sunday, April 30th at 3:00pm. Doors open at 2:30pm

Ticket Purchase: Buy tickets online at oakvillechoral.com or in person with cash at the door