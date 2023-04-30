Oakville Choral's Spring Concert concert “Forward Together”
to
St. John's United Church 262 Randall St, Oakville, Ontario
Created by Christina Litt Belch, Marketing Consultant, OC
April Concert 2023 Poster (Square) - 1
OC April Concert Poster
Oakville Choral's Spring Concert concert “Forward Together”. Oakville Choral is delighted to be welcoming special guest artists, and have the support of special community partners: the Canadian Caribbean Association of Halton and Oakville Festivals of Film and Art.
Location: St. John’s United Church, 262 Randall St. Oakville, Ontario
Date: Sunday, April 30th at 3:00pm. Doors open at 2:30pm
Ticket Purchase: Buy tickets online at oakvillechoral.com or in person with cash at the door