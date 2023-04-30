Oakville Choral's Spring Concert concert “Forward Together”

St. John's United Church 262 Randall St, Oakville, Ontario

Oakville Choral's Spring Concert concert “Forward Together”. Oakville Choral is delighted to be welcoming special guest artists, and have the support of special community partners: the Canadian Caribbean Association of Halton and Oakville Festivals of Film and Art. 

Location: St. John’s United Church, 262 Randall St. Oakville, Ontario

Date: Sunday, April 30th at 3:00pm. Doors open at 2:30pm

Ticket Purchase: Buy tickets online at oakvillechoral.com or in person with cash at the door

Live Music
