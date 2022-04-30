Oakville Choral Spring Concert

St. John's United Church 262 Randall St, Oakville, Ontario

Oakville Choral in concert with the Mozart Project presents 'I REMEMBER YOU'

Regular admission: $25

Youth (18-26): Free

ENTRY POLICY: All guests must show proof of vaccination or medical exemption at the door, complete a verbal COVID screening, and be masked at all times.

