Oakville Choral Spring Concert
St. John's United Church 262 Randall St, Oakville, Ontario
Original image created by Christina Litt Belch
PURCHASE TICKETS ONLINE AT https://oakvillechoral.com/
Oakville Choral in concert with the Mozart Project presents 'I REMEMBER YOU'
Regular admission: $25
Youth (18-26): Free
ENTRY POLICY: All guests must show proof of vaccination or medical exemption at the door, complete a verbal COVID screening, and be masked at all times.
Info
Live Music