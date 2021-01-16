Oakville Choral Virtual Rehearsals

Join us for group rehearsals led by Music Director David Bowser. Technical support will be available. Each session will provide warm-up, historical background on music pieces, instruction on vocal technique and musical interpretation. Audio recordings of section leads will be provided to rehearse with.

Interspersed with instruction related to vocal technique and musical interpretation, choristers sing along with various videos of David conducting directly to the camera with audio of our four section leads singing all parts (with piano accompaniment). Each voice part will be presented separately in break-out rooms, allowing sectional work before the choir gathers again to sing all parts together. Our goal is to make choristers feel connected, engaged in the musical process and supported musically as they learn their parts.

Other topics and resources will be introduced for discussion such as vocal health during the pandemic; interview with soprano Allison Walmsley; learning resources for sight reading, ear training, vocal pedagogy; stories from the performing world; announcements regarding on-line performances by other groups, etc.

At the end of each rehearsal Music Director David Bowser will outline music to prepare for the next week.

Rehearsal videos and other resources are posted on the members page of the OCS website after each rehearsal.

At the end of each rehearsal, time is reserved for a virtual social gathering among choristers to discuss and exchange.

Open to all, no audition required. A broad range of music including Joni Mitchell, Simon & Garfunkel, Haydn, Handel and more!

To register visit www.oakvillechoral.com Cost is $150 for the season, just $50 for young adults age 18-30 years

[email protected]

Runs every Tuesday for 12 weeks - ending April 6.

Technical assistance is available.