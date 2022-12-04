Oakville Choral Winter Concert 2022

St. John's United Church 262 Randall St, Oakville, Ontario

Oakville Choral's Winter Concert is less than 1 month away!

Tickets are now available at oakvillechoral.com

We hope to see you there!

Oakville Choral will be performing with the Oakville Choir for Children & Youth’s A Few Good Men ensemble and the Mozart Project.

We thank you for not using the Church parking for the concert. This small lot will be used for the musicians, conductors and soloists. There is parking on the street and at the municipal Parking lots Downtown Oakville.

Christmas, Live Music
