Oakville Civitan Farmers' Market

What started as a little farmer’s market at Hopedale Mall in 1979 has now become Town of Oakville’s longest-running outdoor market and a must-visit destination for locals and tourists across the Golden Horseshoe. For 36 years, the Civitan Club of Oakville has operated this market in with proceeds used in support of community charities.

Click here for a list of vendors: https://oakvillefarmersmarket.ca/#vendors