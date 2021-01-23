Oakville coldest night of the year

× Expand Links2Care and CNOY Poster for CNOY21 walk in support of Links2Care

[OAKVILLE, Jan. 23, 2020] – Links2Care is challenging everyone to bundle up and raise cold, hard cash for The Coldest Night of the Year - a family-friendly winter fundraising walk to help those left out in the cold by housing and financial issues, food insecurity, mental health struggles and of course, the pandemic.

This year, the pandemic’s impact inevitably makes the event all the more vital, not to mention, “virtually” different. Safety requires participants to walk solo, with their families or in their bubbles on a self-designed route of 2km or 5km. And although the event is officially scheduled for the evening of February 20th, 2021, participants can walk anytime in February and submit donations online or by mail. And don’t worry, you still get an iconic CNOY toque if you raise over $150 (or $75 for youth).

Whenever you choose to walk, in spirit, you still walk with thousands of other compassionate Canadians, who, despite this year’s unprecedented challenges, have responded overwhelmingly to help those who need them most.

By walking “virtually together” in the chill of the night, participants gain a better understanding of being on the streets during a cold Canadian winter, while raising funds to help Links2Care provide much needed support to the members of our community through food and housing security, home and personal care, social connection and mental health, income supports and so much more.

This is Links2Care's 2nd year as a Coldest Night of the Year Charity Partner, and they are aiming to raise $20,000.00 to continue their over 10 years of work serving Oakville’s most vulnerable. Visit www.links2care.ca or follow Links2Care on Facebook www.facebook.com/Links2Care to find out more.

So WALK, DONATE, or SPONSOR at www.cnoy.org/location/oakvillesouthcentral. Besides, what else are you doing? Stuck at home, playing on the Internet, worrying about the world; walking is the only thing you can still do, so why not make a difference at the same time?