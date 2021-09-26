Oakville CompassCon

to

Bronte Legion Hall 79 Jones, Oakville, Ontario

Arts and Crafts. Games and Toys. Comic Books and Funko POPs. Sports Cards and other collectible items. Presented by CanGeek Games and Collectibles, CompassCon is back!! Come join us at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 486 and see what treasures you can find!!

For vendor opportunities, please visit cangeek.com.

Info

Market
6476934014
please enable javascript to view
to
