The Oakville CompassCon: Sunday September 26th, 10:00AM - 3:30PM

Arts and Crafts. Games and Toys. Comic Books and Funko POPs. Sports Cards and other collectible items. Presented by CanGeek Games and Collectibles, CompassCon is back!! Come join us at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 486 and see what treasures you can find!!

For vendor opportunities, please visit cangeek.com.