Oakville Dads' Annual Golf Tournament
Glen Abbey Golf Club 1333 Dorval Dr, Oakville, Ontario
Golf Club and Ball
Join Oakville Dads' annual golf tournament for a fun day with other dads in our community. Tickets include 18 hole green fees, carts, lunch, dinner, a custom golf shirt, driving range access and gift bag.
Tournament Details:
- Shotgun Scramble Golf tournament at 1:30pm
- Tickets include 18 hole green fees, carts, lunch, dinner, custom golf shirt, driving range access and gift bag
- 128 golfers at the WORLD RENOWNED GLEN ABBEY Golf course
- Our biggest fundraiser of the year to benefit the Oakville Foodbank, Meals on Wheels and our recently announced ODG Scholarship fund
- Contact Jeremy for sponsorship details
Info
