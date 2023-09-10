Oakville Dads' Annual Golf Tournament

Glen Abbey Golf Club 1333 Dorval Dr, Oakville, Ontario

Join Oakville Dads' annual golf tournament for a fun day with other dads in our community. Tickets include 18 hole green fees, carts, lunch, dinner, a custom golf shirt, driving range access and gift bag.

Tournament Details:

  • Shotgun Scramble Golf tournament at 1:30pm
  • Tickets include 18 hole green fees, carts, lunch, dinner, custom golf shirt, driving range access and gift bag
  • 128 golfers at the WORLD RENOWNED GLEN ABBEY Golf course 
  • Our biggest fundraiser of the year to benefit the Oakville Foodbank, Meals on Wheels and our recently announced ODG Scholarship fund
  • Contact Jeremy for sponsorship details

