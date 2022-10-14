Oakville Diwali Gala

Join us for an authentic, colourful evening as we gather together to celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights. Enjoy an evening of delicious food, drinks and live entertainment.

Now in its 9th year, the Oakville Diwali has fundraised more than a million dollars and attracts over 400 attendees from across the GTA.

Not able to attend? Support our Diwali 50/50 instead for a chance at winning a minimum grand prize of $5,000!

Thank you to our Organizing Committee

Vijay Agarwal, Sushma Agarwal, Manju Bajaj, Anita Dharamshi, Mini Gupta, Anil Jindal, Anju Jindal, Sujata Kale-Banerjea, Renu Khanna, Nita Lakhanpal, Uma Malik, Aarti Nagpal, Sneha Nirody, Neera Sikka, Rohini Sood, Dr. Gurcharan Syan, Manjusha Tayal