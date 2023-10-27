Mark your calendars and grab your tickets for the 10th anniversary of Oakville Diwali in support of the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. Oakville Diwali has fundraised more than a million dollars and attracts over 400 attendees from across the GTA.

Join us for an authentic, colourful evening as we gather together to celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights. Enjoy an evening of delicious food, drinks and live entertainment.