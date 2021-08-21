Oakville Family Ribfest 2021 - Drive Thru
Sheridan College 1430 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, Ontario
The Oakville Family Ribfest returns to Oakville as a drive-thru event on the weekend of August 20-22, 2021. Rotary Club Oakville Trafalgar host this “Covid altered” important fundraiser on the Sheridan College Trafalgar Road Campus parking lot, 1430 Trafalgar Rd. Access to the drive-thru event will be by vehicles only.
ashleyt - Foter - CC BY
Rack of Ribs Cooked
Four excellent ‘Ribbers’ will be on hand to satisfy orders, including
- Brickyard BBQ
- Crazy Canuck Smokers
- Gator BBQ
- Route 55 BBQ
They will be selling ribs on
- Friday, August 20 (4 to 8 pm)
- Saturday, August 21 (11 am to 8 pm)
- Sunday, August 22 (11 am to 8 pm)
The Oakville Family Ribfest is the primary fundraiser for the Rotary Club of Oakville Trafalgar. Postponed in 2020, this year’s event will raise funds for the many community's and international projects supported by the club.