Oakville Family Ribfest 2021 - Drive Thru

The Oakville Family Ribfest returns to Oakville as a drive-thru event on the weekend of August 20-22, 2021. Rotary Club Oakville Trafalgar host this “Covid altered” important fundraiser on the Sheridan College Trafalgar Road Campus parking lot, 1430 Trafalgar Rd. Access to the drive-thru event will be by vehicles only.

ashleyt - Foter - CC BY Rack of Ribs Cooked

Four excellent ‘Ribbers’ will be on hand to satisfy orders, including

Brickyard BBQ

Crazy Canuck Smokers

Gator BBQ

Route 55 BBQ

They will be selling ribs on

Friday, August 20 (4 to 8 pm)

Saturday, August 21 (11 am to 8 pm)

Sunday, August 22 (11 am to 8 pm)

The Oakville Family Ribfest is the primary fundraiser for the Rotary Club of Oakville Trafalgar. Postponed in 2020, this year’s event will raise funds for the many community's and international projects supported by the club.