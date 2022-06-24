× Expand Rotary Club of Oakville Trafalgar Oakville Family Ribfest at Sheridan College

Friday June 24 - 12 noon to 8 p.m.

Saturday June 25 - 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday June 25 - 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Oakville Family Ribfest is a community event & fundraiser organized by the Rotary Club of Oakville Trafalgar. Over 200,000 people have attended Ribfest in the past 8 years. Every dollar raised through your attendance at Ribfest contributes to the success of Rotary’s projects. With Rotary there are no administration fees so 100% of the net proceeds are put to work!

As you can imagine, during COVID our ability to raise funds was heavily impacted. In spite of this, our club has continued to have an incredible impact at home and abroad relieving suffering caused by the pandemic. Specifically, many people lost their economic means to support themselves. Our Rotary Club funded local hunger relief programs through Kerr Street Mission, Fareshare Foodbank and Food for Life.

Internationally our club was a significant player in three communities. Two in Guatemala and one in Honduras creating food bag programs that carried families through the worst of the pandemic. The funds raised at Ribfest in prior years helped our Rotary Club in these humanitarian efforts.