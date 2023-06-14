Oakville Film Festival Gala: Polarized

× Expand Polarized movie image Polarized

When a white farm worker gets fired for racism by her Palestinian boss, the last thing she expects is to fall in love with her. In a small town where Muslims and Christians don’t mix, they will have to break the barriers that separate them, or risk settling for the lives their families have laid out.

Q&A: includes Writer/Director Shamim Sarif, actresses Holly Deveaux, Maxine Denis, Producer Hanan Kattan, and actor/ singer/songwriter Brooke Palsson.

Special Event: Singer/Songwriter Brooke Palsson will perform before the screening.

This film is sponsored by Capstick McCollum & Associates.