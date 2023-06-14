Oakville Film Festival Gala: The Year of the Dog

× Expand The Year of the Dog LLC (Actors: Rob Grabow at Bozeman Fairgrounds) The Year of the Dog

Matt, a loner alcoholic, struggles to maintain sobriety and honor his mother's dying wish to see him get sober. His AA sponsor offers him refuge at his farm where Matt finds Yup'ik, a stray husky with a unique talent. Their relationship struggles at first, but with the help of their Montana community, the two strays find a connection and discover what it takes to pull thru to the finish line.

Q&A: Live with Rob Grabow, Actor, Dir/Producer/actor (plays Matt in the film) and others from the film. Q&A will be hosted by Oakville News arts reporter Tyler Collins.

Gala accompanied by Hollywood Through the Years Music medley from Intrada Brass, + dance performance from Oakville’s own Cydnee Abbott (Canada’s Got Talent finalist).

This film is sponsored by EY