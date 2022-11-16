History of the Oakville Fire Department

Hear about the early years of the OFD and the volunteers shared by Rick Barrett, retired Oakville Fire Department Captain. Then the transition when Oakville started hiring full-time in the early ’60s. The equipment and changes that occurred over the years. See pictures of the major fires that were fought in Oakville’s history.​

About Rick Barrett

Rick Barrett's career ran from April 1976 until retirement in May 2004. Rick spent his career working at the stations throughout Oakville, finishing as Captain on Ladder 232. For one year, Rick was the first Public education officer for the OFD.