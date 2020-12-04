Oakville Firefighters Drive-Thru Toy Drive

Coronation Park 1426 Lakeshore Rd West, Oakville, Ontario

Families are invited to drive through the park, enjoy the festive lights, drop off a gift card or toy donation, wave or deliver a letter to Santa, all from the safety of their vehicle. To minimize contact, gift cards are preferred but toy donations are still welcomed.

Along with Santa, the drive-thru event will feature some other special guests, including the Oakville Fire Safety team and Sparky the Fire Dog.

Unable to attend the toy drive? The Oakville Professional Firefighters Association will be accepting gift cards, toys, and non-perishable food donations between November 21 and December 18, 2020 at several locations across town.

Drop off a donation

Drop off a gift card, physical gift, or non-perishable food item at:

  • Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Cultural Centre
  • Sixteen Mile Sports Complex
  • River Oaks Community Centre
  • Glen Abbey Community Centre
  • Iroquois Ridge Community Centre
  • Trafalgar Park Community Centre
  • Oakville Trafalgar Community Centre
  • Oakville Pulbic Library branches: Central, Clearview, Sixteen Mile, White Oaks, Woodside
  • Town of Oakville Town Hall
  • Budds’ Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

Order donations online

Order items from any retailer online and have them shipped to our receiving point:

Re: Toy Drive

Budds' Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

410 S Service Road West

Oakville, ON

L6K 2H4

E-transfer donations

Donate by sending an e-Transfer to [email protected]

  • Autodeposit is enabled
  • No password required

Send gift cards or cheques by mail

Donate by mailing gift cards or cheques addressed to:

OAKVILLE PFFA TOY DRIVE

Oakville Fire Station 7

2010 Joshua's Creek Drive

Oakville Ontario

L6H 6E5

(Make cheques payable to "Oakville PFFA Toy Drive")

