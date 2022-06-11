Oakville Fundraiser for Ukraine - Nunsense

× Expand OCTG

We have been proudly serving the Oakville community for over 20 years as a school of arts dedicated to musical theatre excellence and developing our young students' artistic and character skills.

Since September, we've been working tirelessly with our students to put on a broadway-style production of 'Nunsense,' a hilarious spoof about the misadventures of five nuns trying to run a fundraiser.

We wish to encourage the Oakville community to come out and enjoy our hilarious, unforgettable spectacle while also supporting Ukraine.

Synopsis

Sadly, the rest of the sisterhood died from botulism after eating vichyssoise prepared by sister "Gordie Ramsey". Thus, the remaining nuns-ballet loving sister Leo, streetwise Sister Robert Anne, befuddled Sister Mary Amnesia, the Mother Superior Sister Regina, and mistress of the novices Sister Mary Hubert - stage a talent show in order to raise money to bury their dearly departed. With catchy songs and irreverent comedy,

Nunsense is sure to keep audiences rolling with laughter.

Maple Grove United Church is pleased to work in conjunction with Dianne Devaux of the Oakville Children's Music Theatre to put on this production.