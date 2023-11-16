Oakville Galleries: Family Saturdays

× Expand Downtown Oakville

Club Collage! Centennial Square Gallery Location, as part of our current exhibition, having Ideas by handling materials by collaborative duo leisure (Meredith Carruthers and Susannah Wesley) we're inviting you to Club Collage! To get together with friends and make some art! Using imagery inspired by the exhibition, participants are invited to cut and paste while they chat, listen to music, and experiment with simple art materials.

The event will take place on Nov. 18, from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at Oakville Galleries - Centennial Square, 120 Navy St.