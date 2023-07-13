Oakville Galleries' Outdoor Art & Heritage Tour

to

Gairloch Gardens 1306 Lakeshore Road East, Oakville, Ontario

Experience Oakville Galleries' Outdoor Art & Heritage Tour every Thursday and Saturday at 2 PM! For our summer season, we're pleased to offer guided tours twice per week from 15 June – 2 September.

Our guide will lead participants on 30-minute tours that highlight the Galleries' public art collection and the significant heritage of Gairloch Gardens. Bilingual pamphlets will be available for self-guided explorations as well.

This program is free of charge. Registration is not required, and all are welcome.

  • All ages

FREE

Please dress appropriately for the weather. If inclement weather occurs, a modified indoor presentation will be available.

Info

gairloch-1.jpg

Abbie Siu at Oakville Galleries

Gairloch Gardens 1306 Lakeshore Road East, Oakville, Ontario
Art Exhibit
to
Google Calendar - Oakville Galleries' Outdoor Art & Heritage Tour - 2023-07-13 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Oakville Galleries' Outdoor Art & Heritage Tour - 2023-07-13 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Oakville Galleries' Outdoor Art & Heritage Tour - 2023-07-13 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Oakville Galleries' Outdoor Art & Heritage Tour - 2023-07-13 14:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Oakville Galleries' Outdoor Art & Heritage Tour - 2023-07-15 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Oakville Galleries' Outdoor Art & Heritage Tour - 2023-07-15 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Oakville Galleries' Outdoor Art & Heritage Tour - 2023-07-15 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Oakville Galleries' Outdoor Art & Heritage Tour - 2023-07-15 14:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Oakville Galleries' Outdoor Art & Heritage Tour - 2023-07-20 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Oakville Galleries' Outdoor Art & Heritage Tour - 2023-07-20 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Oakville Galleries' Outdoor Art & Heritage Tour - 2023-07-20 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Oakville Galleries' Outdoor Art & Heritage Tour - 2023-07-20 14:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Oakville Galleries' Outdoor Art & Heritage Tour - 2023-07-22 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Oakville Galleries' Outdoor Art & Heritage Tour - 2023-07-22 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Oakville Galleries' Outdoor Art & Heritage Tour - 2023-07-22 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Oakville Galleries' Outdoor Art & Heritage Tour - 2023-07-22 14:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Oakville Galleries' Outdoor Art & Heritage Tour - 2023-07-27 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Oakville Galleries' Outdoor Art & Heritage Tour - 2023-07-27 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Oakville Galleries' Outdoor Art & Heritage Tour - 2023-07-27 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Oakville Galleries' Outdoor Art & Heritage Tour - 2023-07-27 14:00:00 ical