Oakville Galleries' Outdoor Art & Heritage Tour
Gairloch Gardens 1306 Lakeshore Road East, Oakville, Ontario
Becky D'Onofrio
Photo of Oakville Galleries within Gairloch Gardens, 2022
Experience Oakville Galleries' Outdoor Art & Heritage Tour every Thursday and Saturday at 2 PM! For our summer season, we're pleased to offer guided tours twice per week from 15 June – 2 September.
Our guide will lead participants on 30-minute tours that highlight the Galleries' public art collection and the significant heritage of Gairloch Gardens. Bilingual pamphlets will be available for self-guided explorations as well.
This program is free of charge. Registration is not required, and all are welcome.
- All ages
FREE
Please dress appropriately for the weather. If inclement weather occurs, a modified indoor presentation will be available.