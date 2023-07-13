× Expand Becky D'Onofrio Photo of Oakville Galleries within Gairloch Gardens, 2022

Experience Oakville Galleries' Outdoor Art & Heritage Tour every Thursday and Saturday at 2 PM! For our summer season, we're pleased to offer guided tours twice per week from 15 June – 2 September.

Our guide will lead participants on 30-minute tours that highlight the Galleries' public art collection and the significant heritage of Gairloch Gardens. Bilingual pamphlets will be available for self-guided explorations as well.

This program is free of charge. Registration is not required, and all are welcome.

All ages

FREE

Please dress appropriately for the weather. If inclement weather occurs, a modified indoor presentation will be available.